Wrestling Twitter was heartbreaking over Sami Zayn's first tweet since the tragic events of Royal Rumble 2023.

At Royal Rumble, Zayn betrayed The Bloodline and attacked an unsuspecting Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Zayn was then mercilessly brutalized by The Bloodline, minus Jey Uso, who decided to leave backstage instead.

The former Honorary Uce was silent for days following the events that transpired at the Royal Rumble. He finally put up a tweet, and it looks like he is done with The Bloodline for good. Zayn has thrown all of his Bloodline items in the trash, judging by his latest Twitter post.

Fans had been dreading Sami Zayn's exit from The Bloodline for a long time, and the unthinkable finally happened at Royal Rumble 2023.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Zayn's actions:

Sami Zayn made an incredibly tough decision at Royal Rumble 2023

After Roman Reigns' win over Kevin Owens, The Bloodline brutally beat him up. Zayn was then told to attack a helpless KO as well, which he didn't want to. The former Honorary Uce's refusal to attack his former best friend left Roman Reigns angry.

Zayn finally agreed to follow Reigns' orders but ended up attacking The Tribal Chief with the chair to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Sami Zayn's decision cost him dearly and he was kicked out of The Bloodline immediately after. It took quite a lot of effort on Zayn's part to gain Reigns and The Bloodline's trust. All of his efforts went ashtray the moment he hit Reigns with the chair.

Judging by Sami's latest tweet, the Sami-Bloodline saga has come to an end and is now a part of history. It remains to be seen what's next for Zayn and if he will be able to exact revenge on The Bloodline over what happened at Royal Rumble 2023.

What are your reactions to Sami Zayn's actions following his exit from The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes