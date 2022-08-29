Sami Zayn's former opponent claims he is "diluting" The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's former opponent Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to send him a six-worded message.

Knoxville and Zayn collided in an Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania 38, earlier this year. The match received mixed reviews from the WWE Universe but was arguably one of the standouts of this year's WrestleMania show.

Taking to Instagram, Zayn posted a photo of himself posing with The Bloodline after Roman Reigns and The Usos destroyed Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Knoxville later commented on the post and said that the former Intercontinental Champion is "diluting" Reigns' faction.

Check out a screengrab of Johnny Knoxville's comment under Sami Zayn's post.

For months, Zayn has associated himself with The Bloodline and has worked as an Honorary Uce for the faction.

While he isn't exactly on the best of terms with The Usos, the 38-year-old star seems to have found himself an admirer in the form of the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Sami Zayn's two-word message after The Bloodline's recent attack on Drew McIntyre

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn lost to Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Despite the victory, the former WWE Champion didn't end the night on a celebratory note.

Shortly afterward, Roman Reigns and The Usos assaulted McIntyre and brutally beat him up all across the ringside area. Zayn even joined in on the action, as the night ended with Reigns, Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso posing over McIntyre.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Honorary Uce sent a two-word message, as he wrote:

"Uce Life."

Check out a screengrab of Zayn's Instagram story below:

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre.

In the lead-up to the show, the two men have gotten the best out of each other on separate occasions.

Interestingly enough, the returning Karrion Kross also set his sights on the champion and the challenger.

Regardless, The Tribal Chief's goal will be to extend his historic title reign with another massive victory in Cardiff.

