Sami Zayn's push gone wrong, wrestling veteran exposes WWE blunder - "That was the disconnect right there" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently highlighted the company's mistake with Sami Zayn. The 41-year-old is one of the most popular stars on the roster.

Ad

Zayn showed up to SmackDown this week and interrupted the MFTs. He spoke about how Solo Sikoa's attack on RAW last week dented his World Championship dreams. He then turned his attention to the United States Championship and claimed he had eyes on that title. Sami also announced that he had joined the blue brand roster.

During this week's episode of the BroDown podcast, Russo mentioned that fans liked seeing Sami as comedic relief within The Bloodline. He felt people rallied around Zayn at that time, and WWE mistook it as being over and booked him as a serious contender for the world title. The former WWE writer felt the major disconnect happened when the star moved from a comedy act to a formidable in-ring competitor capable of beating anybody.

Ad

Trending

"You were cheering him on when they had him in a comedic role. They had the guy in a comedic role. Okay, that's funny and entertaining when he was doing, 'Uce,' and all this. But then you went from comedic role to serious wrestler that beats everybody? That was the disconnect right there." [From 7:00 onwards]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

Sami Zayn's confrontation with the MFTs during the opening segment set up a huge six-man tag team match for the main event.

Sami Zayn teamed up with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to face the MFTs. The match was all-out chaos, with wrestlers brawling all around the ring. During the final stages of the encounter, Sami caught Solo with the Helluva Kick and pinned the US Champ, picking up the win for his team.

Ad

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More