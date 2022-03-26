"I didn’t think it was such a big of a deal" - Sami Zayn's reaction to finding out Johnny Knoxville was his WrestleMania opponent 

Sami Zayn opened up about facing Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, stating that he wasn't a big fan of the Jackass star growing up.

The two stars are set to collide for the first time in an Anything Goes match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Their feud started before the Royal Rumble and is set to commence at the upcoming mega event.

During a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Sami Zayn was asked about his reaction when he found out that Johnny Knoxville was his WrestleMania opponent.

He said that when he began working with Knoxville, he didn't see it as anything big, but his mind was changed during the Men's Rumble match.

"I didn't grow up as a huge fan of Jackass and mainly because I didn't understad what the show was. I thought that it was just guys hurting each other and as strange this is gonna sound coming from a WWE Superstar I don't really like watching videos of people get hurt. When I was young I was not a Jackass fan so when I started doing things with Johnny Knoxville on television I didn’t think it was such a big of a deal until the first time we did something and he was in the ring behind me an threw me over the top rope and the fans were going absolutely crazy and it kind of opened my eyes," Zayn said.

Sami Zayn on Johnny Knoxville's growing popularity in WWE

In the same interview, Sami Zayn said that he was surprised by the reaction that Jonny Knoxville was getting from the crowd, as the WWE Universe has rejected some celebrities in the past.

"And I thought: ‘Wait a minute. They love this guy, this is amazing!’... a lot of times when you get celebrities from the outside world our fans tend to reject them, but with Johnny Knoxville they absolutely love him. Every single time he’s been in the ring there’s been unbelievable ovation for him and it makes my job so much more fun and now the match is anything goes so I think that is going to be even more fun because who knows what to expect?" Zayn said.

From the rings of WWE, Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn have taken their fights to social media and even attacked each other's private lives. It would be interesting to see who emerges as the winner from this highly entertaining rivalry on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

