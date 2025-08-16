Sami Zayn's SmackDown segment sparks outrage; WWE veteran bashes creative for predictable booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was outraged with this week's opening segment of SmackDown, featuring Sami Zayn and the MFT. Sami confronted Solo Sikoa and his crew.
Solo Sikoa and the rest of his entourage marched to the ring to kick off the show. However, they were soon interrupted by Sami, looking for a shot at the US Title. He even declared that he had joined the SmackDown roster. The MFTs started a beatdown on the star, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu rushed to make the save. Later, Nick Aldis set up a six-man tag team match between the two groups for the SmackDown main event.
On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo noted that the first segment was just to set up the six-man tag team match. He was upset with the same booking pattern every week, with the opening segment leading to a matchup later in the evening. The veteran writer was fed up with the boring formula.
"You knew they were setting up the six-man. You knew it was coming. You knew when they said Jimmy, then [sic] they were waiting to send Fatu last. You knew when everybody was in there. Nick Aldis, my God, bro. You just know every single thing that's gonna happen on this show," he said. [From 8:05 onward]
Sami Zayn joined hands with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu to face the MFTs in the main event. The thrilling matchup involved the men brawling inside and outside the ring.
During the final moments of the encounter, Sami Zayn had Solo reeling in the corner and went for the Helluva Kick. He then pinned the United States Champion once again, bagging the win for his team.
