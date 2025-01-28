Sami Zayn's WWE push ahead of Royal Rumble infuriates wrestling legend: "I will never, ever understand that" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is irate with the company for pushing Sami Zayn. The Master Strategist was featured on a couple of important RAW segments on Monday.

Zayn has had a rough couple of weeks heading into Royal Rumble 2025. Last week, he inadvertently kicked Seth Rollins on RAW. This week, he repeated the mistake, but Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end of the move. The OG Bloodline member even lost his singles match against Drew McIntyre.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was puzzled by WWE's decision to shine the spotlight on Sami Zayn ahead of Royal Rumble. The veteran writer was also confused with McIntyre selling Zayn's offense during their matchup. He felt several other deserving stars on the roster could be pushed instead of The Master Strategist.

"They're putting this spotlight on Sami now. With everybody in that company, why are we putting a spotlight on Sami? I will never understand this for life. Again bro, Drew McIntyre going 50-50 with this dude? I will never, ever understand that." [From 11:32 onwards]

Royal Rumble is a match where it's every man for himself. Given that Sami Zayn has accidentally hit two of his friends in the last two weeks, it will be interesting to see how he survives the grueling bout on Saturday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

