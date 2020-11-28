Sami Zayn says that he is being sabotaged in WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faced Daniel Bryan in singles action on SmackDown last night. Sami Zayn won the match by countout after running out of the arena with Daniel Bryan following him. Zayn managed to return to the ring before the count but Danie Bryan was attacked by Jey Uso backstage.

Sami Zayn alleges that he's being "sabotaged" in WWE

Following SmackDown, Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage. Sami Zayn said that he was being sabotaged and silenced by management who didn't want him to tell the truth:

I'm requesting this interview so that I can speak to the people, the people that I represent with this Intercontinental Championship, the people of every country and every continent and I'm asking for this because I know I was purposely kept off your little list there. They are trying to silence me, they are trying to suppress me because I speak the truth. They don't want the truth being disseminated to the people. They don't and that is why they're going out of their way to sabotage me, every opportunity they get they're trying to sabotage me.

Sami Zayn also allegend that he was having rockblocks thrown in front of him repeatedly and detailed how he had still managed to hold on the to Intercontinental Championship:

Tell me who in recent memory has had to jump through the hoops and the obstacles being placed in front of them like me. Nobody. I'm here in the middle of a historic Intercontinental Championship reign and that is despite the odds. That is despite obstacle after obstacle being thrown in my way. They are trying to cut my knees out from under me. They don't want me representing this championship, they don't want me representing the people. They don't want it. You know what I've done? I've done something unprecedented with this championship. I am a two-time Intercontinental Champion who's never lost, never lost this championship. It's been 264 days since I won this championship and somehow I manage to win it again. Who's done that? Nobody. I pinned Braun Strowman for this championship. How many people have done that? Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar... who's done that? A handful of people. I beat Braun Strowman for this championship and then I defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for this championship - a future Hall of Famer. I defeated AJ Styles - future Hall of Famer, Jeff Hardy - future Hall of Famer, both in the same match, twice. Two nights apart. That's what I did. Everything they throw at me, I'm able to swat away.

Advertisement

Sami Zayn recently faced Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series. Zayn ended up losing the match despite a valiant effort.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling