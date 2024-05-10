Sami Zayn says upcoming event could go "very badly" for him

Sami Zayn feels that an upcoming event could go badly for him. This show is taking place outside WWE.

After floundering on the roster for the past few months, Sami Zayn suddenly found himself in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. To everyone's surprise, he defeated The Ring General to end his historic reign. After winning the Intercontinental Championship, Sami's plate has become full, as he already has Chad Gable and Bronson Reed gunning for his title.

Recently, the WWE Superstar took to social media to announce that he will be part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 11. He also mentioned that this event could go very badly for him.

"This is only a few days away now. I think this it’s going to go very, very well, but there’s definitely room for it to go very, very badly too. That’s The Sami Zayn Way. Really excited," he wrote.

Chad Gable vows to punish Sami Zayn at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Chad Gable was instrumental in Zayn winning the Intercontinental Championship by training him. Thus, after becoming champion, he offered a title shot to Gable, who came up short again. This led Gable to viciously assault Sami in front of his wife.

Sami will defend his title in a Triple Threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia later this month. Gable recently took to social media to vow to punish the Intercontinental Champion.

"Your never-ending sneak attacks. Your incessant need for validation. You just couldn't let sleeping dogs lie. You earned the punishment that's coming your way, Sami. And through suffering, I've earned the right to bestow it upon you. I've never been so giddy," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Sami can overcome Chad Gable and Bronson Reed and retain his title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

