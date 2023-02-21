Sami Zayn seeks help of his former best friend to take down The Bloodline

On this week's RAW, Sami Zayn asked his former best friend, Kevin Owens, to help him take down The Bloodline.

At Elimination Chamber, Zayn faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The epic match saw Sami come so close to defeating Reigns. However, the numbers game proved too much for him, and the champ retained his title.

Tonight, Sami Zayn kicked off RAW. He showed a lot of gratitude towards the crowd for their standing ovation. The Canadian said that he felt guilty for not being able to defeat Roman Reigns.

He also said the story was never over, and the final chapter involved someone else. Zayn called out Kevin Owens.

Owens came out to hear what he had to say. Zayn thanked Owens and also apologized for things that had transpired in the past. He then said that they both couldn't take down The Bloodline individually, but they could do it together.

Kevin Owens, however, said that he didn't need Sami's apology, and he attacked Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber because of the beating they gave him while his family watched at home.

KO said he meant it when he said he was done with Sami Zayn. The former concluded by asking the former Honorary Uce to ask Jey for help.

It seems it won't be easy for Sami to get Owens to forgive him. We will have to wait and see if Kevin Owens changes his mind.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes