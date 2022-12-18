Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was on the receiving end of a hilarious jibe by Kevin Owens at a recent WWE live event.

The Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to The Bloodline when he sacrificed his friendship with Kevin Owens to help Roman Reigns at Survivor Series WarGames. This resulted in a massive victory for The Bloodline at the mega event. Owens has been mad at Zayn ever since.

At the latest WWE live event in Moline, Owens teamed up with Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Sami Zayn and The Usos. As per a fan in attendance, Owens took the mic at one point and took a brutal shot at Zayn. The former Universal Champion said that his former best friend refers to The Usos as his 'dawgs' because he is The Bloodline's bi*ch.

Sami Zayn has worked tirelessly for months on end to improve his relationship with The Bloodline

There was a time not too long ago when The Bloodline didn't think highly of Zayn. It took quite a bit of effort on The Honorary Uce's part to convince Roman Reigns and others that he was loyal to the faction.

Jey Uso was the hardest to convince as he was sure that Zayn wasn't loyal to The Bloodline. It all changed when the latter played a big part in The Bloodline's win at Survivor Series WarGames. The final moments of the event saw Zayn and Jey Uso embracing each other.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently opened up about Reigns wanting to work with him on WWE TV, which eventually led to him getting involved with The Bloodline.

"It was talked about with Roman [Reigns] as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Zayn is set to team up with The Tribal Chief on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown. The duo will take on Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena in a blockbuster tag team match.

