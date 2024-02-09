Sami Zayn sends a bold two-word message as he aims to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his sights. Taking to social media, he sent a two-word message.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Zayn returned to singles competition. On RAW, he has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and has also been involved in the World Heavyweight Title picture.

Taking to X/Twitter, Zayn posted a two-word message suggesting that he is the real contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"THE CONTENDER," wrote Zayn.

Check out Zayn's tweet:

Teddy Long explained why Sami Zayn found a huge amount of success during his time in The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is a former member of The Bloodline. During his time in the faction, he was quite arguably the most popular superstar in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long explained why the former Intercontinental Champion was successful in The Bloodline.

"It doesn't take the muscle and all to be a big star. Look at Rey Mysterio, one of the biggest stars ever in professional wrestling. He ain't no gym rat. He ain't one of those big jacked-up guys. So I think that's what is so good about Sami Zayn. Whatever he's doing, it's real; it' Sami Zayn. You ain't getting nothing but the real guy. That's what you're getting and I think that means a lot."

Zayn was added to Roman Reigns' faction as an honorary member. He initially didn't see eye-to-eye with Jey Uso before making peace with every member of the faction.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn cornered Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Kevin Owens. Post-match, Zayn betrayed The Bloodline by attacking The Tribal Chief with a steel chair.

It remains to be seen which direction Zayn is headed towards in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Zayn possibly challenging for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

