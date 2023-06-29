Sami Zayn sends cryptic message amid cease and desist reports; fans question what it was about

Sami Zayn’s "My Dawg" t-shirt was recently up for a charity raffle. However, WWE has hit Pro Wrestling Tees with a "cease and desist" order for it.

Zayn’s recent association with The Bloodline took him to the top of WWE. He worked with the faction for months before ending his alliance by betraying Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Fans saw Zayn wearing his "My Dawg" t-shirt, which became a hit catchphrase during his time with the faction. He announced that he would raffle off his “My Dawg” shirt, with the proceeds going towards his charity, Sami for Syria.

The shirt was signed by several top WWE stars, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and AEW star Kenny Omega. However, Fightful recently reported that the raffle has now been canceled.

The report stated that Pro Wrestling Tees informed the fans about a "cease and desist." Around the same time as the report came out, Sami Zayn sent out the following tweet to vent his frustration:

"MAN WTF," Sami tweeted.

The former Honorary Uce was likely venting out his frustration about the raffle getting stopped. Fans can hope to see the two sides work out a way to have the raffle continue, as it’s for a good cause.

Many fans are trying to figure out what WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is reacting to

Sami Zayn’s tweet came around the same time as the reports of his t-shirt raffle being pulled following a cease and desist order. On the other hand, the NHL Draft was also taking place at the same time.

The timing of the two seems to have fans divided as to what Sami was reacting to. Many fans continued to state that Sami was reacting to the NHL Draft as he follows the league.

Sami Zayn is set to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank in London. They will go up against Pretty Deadly, who recently arrived on the SmackDown brand. The champions will likely retain their titles to continue their reign for some time.

