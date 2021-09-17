Sami Zayn sends out a cryptic tweet regarding his WWE future

A recent report has suggested that Sami Zayn could leave WWE by the end of his current deal with the company. Taking to Twitter, Zayn somewhat addressed the situation, as he literally sent out a cryptic tweet about his future.

Zayn tweeted the following:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn A cryptic tweet about my future. A cryptic tweet about my future.

While the former Intercontinental Champion didn't further expand on the tweet, it does somewhat indicate he is aware of the rumors about his contract that are currently circling the internet.

A report had previously suggested that Sami Zayn's current contract with WWE would expire this fall. To add to that, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote that it won't be long before Zayn is a free agent.

Zayn had reportedly signed a contract extension with WWE back in 2018. Along with him, rumors have also suggested that Zayn's real-life close friend and on-screen arch-rival Kevin Owens' WWE contract is also set to expire.

There have been strong rumors of Owens possibly signing with AEW in the near future after he tweeted out the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. The name of the group consisted of AEW Stars The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Sami Zayn himself is also good friends with The Young Bucks and has previously made a cameo appearance on a Being The Elite vlog while being contracted under WWE.

Sami Zayn's recent run in WWE

Sami Zayn's recent run in WWE saw him feuding with Kevin Owens once again. The pair squared off in a match at Hell in a Cell, one that Zayn ended up winning.

However, Owens then prevented Zayn from qualifying for this year's Money in the Bank match after beating him in a Last Man Standing match. Zayn was also recently involved in an on-screen incident with NBA star Trae Young on SmackDown, which led to him stating that he was embarrassed by WWE's treatment of Young.

