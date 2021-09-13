Interesting update on Sami Zayn's WWE contract - Reports

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn could leave the company by the end of the year as his current deal with WWE expires by the end of 2021.

A previous report had indicated that the former Intercontinental Champion's WWE deal was not going to expire this fall. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that it won't be long before Zayn becomes a free agent.

"In talking about the recent news of Kevin Owens' WWE deal expiring at the end of January, Meltzer noted that Sami Zayn's deal expires later this year. He didn't provide a specific date."

A report from a few years ago had stated that Zayn had signed a three-year contract with WWE sometime in 2018.

WWE contracts which will expire soon

Apart from Sami Zayn, the other major WWE Superstar whose contract is set to expire in the coming months is Kevin Owens. Recent reports have indicated that Owens' contract with WWE will expire on January 31, 2022.

There have been strong rumors about him potentially joining AEW, after he recently tweeted co-ordinates to Mount Rushmore. This is the name of the faction that he was in with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in the indie circuit. Cole recently debuted on AEW television after his WWE contract expired last month.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' pro wrestling careers have intertwined with each other through the years. They had a number of feuds in the indie circuit and then moved to WWE, were they continued their rivalry. They have also teamed with each other in the promotion.

Zayn joined WWE in 2013 and became NXT Champion before getting a call-up to the main roster. Owens joined the company a year later and he too won the NXT Championship and achieved a little more success than Zayn on the main roster.

