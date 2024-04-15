Sami Zayn sends final message to Chad Gable ahead of title match on RAW

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The champion has sent a message to the Alpha Academy member ahead of their title clash.

Sami Zayn put forth an impressive performance at WrestleMania XL as he defeated Gunther and ended his historic 666-day reign as the Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General's long-time rival Chad Gable helped the former Bloodline member master his skills ahead of The Show of Shows.

On the April 8 edition of the red brand, Zayn and Gable took on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match. The babyfaces secured the win against Imperium in an entertaining back-and-forth contest. However, it was later revealed that the two superstars would lock horns in a title match the following week.

Sami Zayn recently took to X/Twitter to send a final message to his challenger ahead of the title match. In response to a tweet posted by Gable, the 39-year-old boasted about beating Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All and asked the former Tag Team Champion to bring his absolute best to Montreal:

"You said I owed you a favor, I’m happy to give it - tonight we go 1-on-1 for the IC Title. But know this - on the biggest stage, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & came out on top. This is Montreal. Bring your absolute best," wrote Zayn.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran makes bold claim regarding Sami Zayn's title reign

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on Sami Zayn's win over Gunther at WrestleMania XL. He further made a bold prediction about The Great Libarator's title reign.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell pointed out that Sami's win against Gunther surprised him in a good way. The 74-year-old stated that although the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion got a win he deserved, his title reign would not last long:

"There were some things that I was really surprised in, but in a good way, was the Sami Zayn over Gunther. And they were repaying Sami Zayn for all the good work he has done for the last 3 years. Now it probably won't last long, but that's okay, and it don't hurt Gunther at all. And I have an old saying, the fans will come to see the good guy win. They won't come to see him lose," he said.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe has been rooting for Chad Gable to win the Intercontinental Championship since he started his feud against Gunther. It remains to be seen if he can dethrone the newly crowned champion later tonight on RAW, just two weeks after WrestleMania XL.

