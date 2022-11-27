Create

Sami Zayn sends heartfelt message to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series WarGames that the WWE Universe might've missed

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 27, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Sami Zayn pledged his loyalty to The Bloodline
Sami Zayn is the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline

WWE star Sami Zayn sent a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns during the closing stages of Survivor Series WarGames. The message might've been missed by numerous fans, especially the ones who were attending the show live in person.

During the closing stages of the Men's WarGames Match, Zayn hit his long-term friend Kevin Owens with the Helluva Kick. This led to Jey Uso hitting the splash and pinning The Prizefighter to secure a historic win for The Bloodline.

Shortly before the cameras stopped filming, Zayn told his Tribal Chief that he was loyal to him every night.

"I am loyal to you tonight. I am loyal to you every night!" said Sami Zayn.
"I am loyal to you tonight. I am loyal to you every night!" #SurvivorSeries #WWE @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn https://t.co/I0aKSzh8nM

Leading up to Survivor Series WarGames, Reigns and co. questioned Zayn's motives and his loyalty. However, The Honorary Uce certainly proved that he belongs to The Bloodline by attacking Kevin Owens.

Zayn also prevented Owens from possibly pinning Reigns and winning the match for his side as The Prizefighter hit the stunner on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What a roller coaster of emotions for @SamiZayn tonight at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames! https://t.co/mgivxNUJE0

The Bloodline will shift its focus toward the next big challenge in WWE. Reigns and The Usos are still in possession of their respective championships, and it remains to be seen which superstars will challenge them.

Were you impressed by Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's performance at Survivor Series WarGames?

Edited by Debottam Saha
