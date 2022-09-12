"Almost like 4 sons" - Sami Zayn sends a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer after The Bloodline adds a new member

Sami Zayn sent a heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. At WWE Clash at the Castle, The Bloodline added Solo Sikoa to the group.

The NXT 2.0 star assisted Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

Taking to Twitter, Rikishi posted an image of Sikoa, The Usos, and Zayn from this past week's episode of SmackDown:

"Good to see @solosikoa front and center. Now I have 3 sons in @wwe" #ProudFatu #AnoaiBlood #Blessings #TheyAlllWorkHard

In reaction to Rikishi's tweet, Zayn suggested that he's like a fourth son to the Hall of Famer:

"Almost like 4 sons, in a way."

Check out Sami Zayn's tweet:

The WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn's tweet

In reaction to Sami Zayn's response to Rikishi, the WWE Universe posted images and clips of Zayn's segments with The Bloodline from SmackDown.

Fans also suggested that Roman Reigns' faction needs the Honorary Uce, whereas, @REALJadenCH claimed that Rikishi should be a part of this ongoing storyline.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

schötti @schoetti93 @SamiZayn I'm sure Rikishi is so proud to have you in there. Keep Grinding, Uce. The Bloodline needs you. @SamiZayn I'm sure Rikishi is so proud to have you in there. Keep Grinding, Uce. The Bloodline needs you.

For months, Zayn has been trying to get on the good side of The Bloodline. While the former Intercontinental Champion hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with Jey Uso, he seems to be on quite good terms with The Tribal Chief himself.

However, in recent months, many have suggested that Zayn should reunite with Kevin Owens to feud with The Bloodline. Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell also suggested the same while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"That's a good thing; you're expecting it anyway. But I think when they do, and Kevin Owens joins him, which would be a logical partner," said Dutch Mantell. "I think they've got at least two weeks of bang, bang TV. They turn on Sami; he is fighting them all; all of a sudden, they've got him down, and Kevin Owens, he does the second bang! They team up, and you know the people wanting to shake hands, and they do. And they go to war. What matches will those guys have? They will!"

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline's storyline with Zayn will unfold going forward.

