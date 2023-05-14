Sami Zayn sends an indirect message to Roman Reigns ahead of next week's SmackDown segment

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another, and they're once again set to cross paths on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Zayn, a former Honorary member of The Bloodline, recently took to his Instagram to reflect on his betrayal of The Tribal Chief. At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Zayn hit Reigns with a steel chair and betrayed The Bloodline in the process.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zayn sent a four-word message, claiming that the pop from the WWE Universe following the sequence was one of the greatest of all time.

"All time great pops," wrote Zayn.

Check out a screengrab of Zayn's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Sami Zayn looks back on his betrayal of Roman Reigns. They cross paths again next week Sami Zayn looks back on his betrayal of Roman Reigns. They cross paths again next week 👀 https://t.co/gO6QTl3chq

Zayn and his tag team partner, Kevin Owens, won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. They dethroned The Usos and ended their historic title run.

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Reigns announced that he and Solo Sikoa would bring the tag titles back to The Bloodline, something that The Usos have failed to do.

At Night of Champions 2023, Reigns and Sikoa will challenge Zayn and Owens. The two teams will cross paths for a segment on the blue brand next week.

Dutch Mantell believes the new World Heavyweight Title means nothing as long as Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is on a quest to complete 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion. He also has the opportunity to add two more titles to his collection by winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in Saudi Arabia.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, meanwhile, believes that the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship barely means anything, as Reigns is in possession of the titles that matter.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said:

"So, this is the third one they are going to have? See, that's what's confusing me. I think they have too many belts, which actually weakens the draw of this [World Heavyweight Championship] belt. That's the way I would look at it. Which belt do you have? Well, that one. Oh, I don't like that one. Roman has the belts that matter. This one is just another one."

The Tribal Chief last defended his titles at WrestleMania 39, beating Cody Rhodes in the main event.

Are you excited about Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn crossing paths on SmackDown once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes