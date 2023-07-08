Sami Zayn sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn had a message for the WWE Universe ahead of the latest episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand is set to take place in Madison Square Garden. One of the most-anticipated moments from tonight's was the Tribal Court which featured the trial of Roman Reigns. The show is also set to see the return of Edge in what is already building up to be a stacked event.

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to let fans know that MSG was sold out. He also added a picture of the promotional poster for SmackDown.

"Madison Square Garden is sold out tonight," wrote Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Madison Square Garden is sold out tonight. Madison Square Garden is sold out tonight. https://t.co/xLnMhV2HCf

The Rated-R Superstar will be a part of the Grayson Waller Effect tonight. Zayn, on the other hand, has not been officially advertised for the show. It remains to be seen if he will make an appearance in some capacity.

