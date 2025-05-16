Sami Zayn shares heartbreaking message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn shared a heartbreaking message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The upcoming show will air live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The former Intercontinental Champion regularly posts cryptic social media messages about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has impacted many lives. He took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to share a heartbreaking message, and you can check it out in his post below.

"Some deaths are just not newsworthy 💔💔💔," he wrote.

Zayn is involved in a rivalry with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. Breakker defeated the 40-year-old via referee's stoppage on the April 28 edition of the red brand.

Now, CM Punk will be teaming up with Sami Zayn to battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a Tag Team Match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

Bill Apter suggests Sami Zayn has an agenda for aligning with CM Punk on WWE TV

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Sami Zayn had an agenda for teaming up with CM Punk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter discussed the possibility of Zayn betraying The Second City Saint at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran noted that Heyman could have secretly made a deal with The Underdog from the Underground ahead of the Tag Team Match later this month.

"Yes. You know, he has got, I don't have a real reason, but he has got CM Punk kind of in the palm of his hand right now. So, Paul Heyman made a deal with Sami Zayn? If he is gonna go in that group, Sami Zayn would be perfect in there. [...] Sami has been the victim too many times, that's why I can see it." [From 28:14 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Zayn and Punk can defeat Rollins and Breakker in the Tag Team Match later this month at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, or will Apter's predictions come true? Only time will tell.

