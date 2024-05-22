Sami Zayn shares interesting message ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE star Sami Zayn has delivered an interesting message ahead of King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday. The veteran will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable at the premium live event.

Chad Gable defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Alpha Academy's Otis provided a distraction and Gable took an advantage and picked up the victory. The former Shorty G's turned heel last month after failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Zayn.

Ahead of King and Queen of the Ring, Zayn took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to share an interesting message. He posted a graphic featuring himself with the Intercontinental Championship and celebrating with his wife. He hilariously added the caption "Arab af" in his post seen below.

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General held the title for 666 days and will be competing in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at the premium live event this Saturday.

Bill Apter believes WWE star could become major heel if he defeats Sami Zayn

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Bronson Reed has the potential to become a major heel for the company if he dethrones Sami Zayn at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter compared Bronson Reed to Crusher Blackwell. Apter noted that Reed is athletic for his size and could turn into a major heel if he were to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

"He [Bronson Reed] reminds me of Crusher Blackwell. He has got that, you know he can fly, he can do a little of everything. He is more agile and he is a bit more talented. You know, he is more of a modern day type of wrestler and I think he can be a major heel with that Intercontinental belt," said Apter. [From 04:49 onwards]

Bronson Reed is a former North American Champion in NXT but has never held a title on the main roster. The big man has also been left off of the past two WWE WrestleMania events. It will be interesting to see if Reed can emerge victorious at King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.