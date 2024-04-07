WWE Superstar complains about being left off WrestleMania card 2 years in a row

A popular WWE Superstar has complained about being left off the card for WrestleMania for the second year in a row. This year's premium live event will air live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The wait for WrestleMania XL is finally over, but one superstar is unhappy with not being given the chance to compete at WWE's biggest show of the year. Bronson Reed has had an interesting couple of months in the company. The big man was reportedly supposed to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 but the match never came to fruition. He emerged victorious in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last night but apparently, he is not satisfied.

The former NXT North American Champion took to social media today to complain about not having a spot at WWE WrestleMania. He claimed that he would not be left off the card again and you can check out his post by clicking here.

"I'm too F****** good to be benched 2 years in a row for WrestleMania. It will not happen again!" he wrote.

Bronson Reed claims he has unfinished business with major WWE star

Bronson Reed recently disclosed that he wants another opportunity to battle Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. The former Bloodline member won a Gauntlet match last month to earn the title match and Chad Gable has been serving as his coach in recent weeks.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Elimination Chamber in February, Bronson Reed noted that he had unfinished business with Gunther. He added that he would like to battle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as well.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [0:24 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bronson Reed returned to WWE in November 2022 but still has not won a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if WWE has anything substantial planned for the Australian star following WrestleMania.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE