Sami Zayn shares rare personal update following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently took to social media to share a rare personal update after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion joined forces with his OG Bloodline teammate on the blue show.On this week's WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with his OG Bloodline teammate, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu to lock horns with Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The tide turned in Sami, Jimmy, and Jacob's favor in the last stages of the match, and they ultimately emerged victorious.Following the show, Zayn took to Instagram to share a rare personal update. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed that he was scheduled to fly to Dublin after SmackDown to see the Oasis concert, but his flight unfortunately got canceled.The OG Bloodline star added that he went to Target while driving back home to buy an Oasis t-shirt. This is an extremely rare update from Sami, as he rarely shares stories from his personal life on social media.&quot;I was going to fly to Dublin immediately after Smackdown to see @oasis but my flight got canceled, I drove home, stopped at a Target on the way home, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo believes Sami Zayn's WWE SmackDown segment was predictableSolo Sikoa and his teammates opened the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. They were interrupted by Sami Zayn, who wanted a shot at Sikoa's United States Championship. After MFT started assaulting Zayn, his OG Bloodline teammate, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu came out to make the save.During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo mentioned that the opening segment of the blue brand was predictable, as he believed it led to Nick Aldis booking a six-man tag team match between the stars.&quot;You knew they were setting up the six-man. You knew it was coming. You knew when they said Jimmy, then [sic] they were waiting to send Fatu last. You knew when everybody was in there. Nick Aldis, my God, bro. You just know every single thing that's gonna happen on this show,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn will continue to team up with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu going forward.