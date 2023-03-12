Sami Zayn shares two-word message for former WWE rival on his birthday

Sami Zayn is looking ahead to settling his business with the Bloodline following a heartbreaking betrayal by Jey Uso but still hasn't forgotten a former WWE rival from his past.

The former Honorary Uce's road to WrestleMania last year was looking quite different in comparison to 2023. Sami Zayn had started a fiery feud with popular actor, Johnny Knoxville that led to an outstandingly hilarious match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Zayn had picked the wrong bone to pick with Knoxville as he got a taste of the Jacka** action. Almost a year after his defeat at the Showcase of the Immortals last year, it seems that the former Intercontinental Champion has still not forgotten or forgiven his former rival as he shared a two-word message on social media in a post wishing Johnny Knoxville a happy birthday.

"Delete this," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Even if Zayn hasn't completely forgotten what transpired at last year's WrestleMania, we're sure his focus, for now, is not on Johnny Knoxville.

We'll have to wait and see if the two former rivals meet once again down the line to reconcile and set aside their differences.

Wrestling veteran says WWE could've done a fake Montreal screwjob with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns

The Bloodline/Zayn saga has been one of the most engaging storylines in recent WWE history. The story has been slowly building ever since the former Honorary Uce began forming a relationship with the faction.

Now, after many twists and heartbreaks later, the faction is united to destroy Sami Zayn with Jey Uso having finally choosing his allegiance. However, wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich has pointed out a missed opportunity in between the storyline.

Speaking over on Sportskeeda's Wrestling UnSkripted, Hugo stated that WWE should've done something to erase the bad taste of the Montreal Screwjob.

"They could have had a fake one there [screwjob] because Shawn Michaels was there. They wasted the opportunity of erasing the bad taste of that screwjob, especially in Montreal and also putting over a Canadian that is over, like, I don't know since the time of Bret Hart. I think this is shameful that they did not take the opportunity of doing something for not just a product but for Canada," said Savinovich. [From 8:35 – 9:35]

Do you think Sami Zayn should meet Johnny Knoxville once again in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

