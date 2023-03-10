"They wasted the opportunity" - Wrestling veteran says WWE could've done a fake Montreal screwjob with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich believes that WWE missed the opportunity to put Sami Zayn over Roman Reigns by doing a fake Montreal screwjob.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Savinovich briefly spoke about the Montreal screwjob.

He further mentioned WWE should've done something special for the fans in Canada and the best option would've been to crown Zayn the new champion:

"They could have had a fake one there [screwjob] because Shawn Michaels was there. They wasted the opportunity of erasing the bad taste of that screwjob, especially in Montreal and also putting over a Canadian that is over, like, I don't know since the time of Bret Hart. I think this is shameful that they did not take the opportunity of doing something for not just a product but for Canada," said Savinovich [8:35 – 9:35]

Hugo Savinovich feels WWE could've forced a Triple Threat Match featuring Sami Zayn

During the same conversation, Hugo Savinovich claimed that WWE could've booked a Triple Threat Match between Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39.

He thinks that Montreal is the perfect place to do a second Montreal screwjob. However, WWE opted against it. Savinovich said:

"With me, I fully understood that Vince was back in control. The show in Montreal That was a good way on doing a second big Montreal screwjob, that backfired, would've forced a Triple Threat and then Roman would've regained the title. For him to lose the streak at WrestleMania to Cody and I love Cody, Cody's like my son, I love him. But business wise, I think they missed the right time to do it,"

Sami Zayn is still feuding with The Bloodline and was recently betrayed by Jey Uso on RAW.

