Sami Zayn shares two-word reaction to uniting with The Usos in WWE

Sami Zayn shared a two-word reaction after making up with The Usos in WWE.

The Bloodline battled The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. The bout was the main event of the premium live event in Boston, MA.

Zayn was the main reason The Bloodline won the match. He hit his old friend Kevin Owens with a low blow and stepped aside so that Jey Uso could have the moment. Jey delivered a Frog Splash to KO for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Roman Reigns and Jey both gave the Honorary Uce a hug. The Tribal Chief had confronted Sami earlier on the show about the conversation he had with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. Zayn ensured Roman that he had The Bloodline's back and proved it in the main event of WWE Survivor Series.

Now that the tensions in The Bloodline have settled, Sami took to Twitter to share a two-word reaction to being on good terms with Jimmy and Jey once again. The Head of the Table recently suggested that Zayn be renamed Sami Uso and the Great Liberator may have taken it seriously.

"THE USOS," tweeted Zayn.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praises Sami Zayn

WWE legend Teddy Long recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One show and praised the Honorary Uce.

Teddy claimed that Sami has always been a hidden talent and it is great to see that somebody has finally realized how valuable he is.

"I haven't been able to sit down and really take the time to really watch it all, but Sami Zayn has always been a great performer. I had the chance to work with him one time... and I enjoyed every minute of it. Sami Zayn is like a hidden talent. Maybe finally somebody realizes what they've had there all the time," said Teddy Long. [3:41 - 4:05]

The Bloodline is currently stronger than they have ever been in WWE. It will be interesting to see if there is anyone on the roster that can step up to them.

Do you think Sami Zayn will betray The Bloodline or vice versa? Let us know in the comments section below.

