Sami Zayn shares upbeat post amid WWE injury hiatus

Sami Zayn has been absent from WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The former member of The Bloodline recently posted a social media update amid his hiatus from the squared circle.

The Great Liberator wrestled Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned match at the premium live event. The Prizefighter scored the win over his real-life friend in a grueling contest. KO tried to hit Zayn with a Piledriver on the concrete floor after the match, only for Randy Orton to make his return and take out the former Universal Champion instead.

Sami Zayn recently took to social media to post a picture of himself from what appears to be the most recent NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings. With "Youppi" in the frame alongside him, Zayn jokingly noted that the picture proved he was not the Montreal Canadiens' mascot.

"Proof that I am not Youppi," he said.

Kevin Owens opens up about his match with Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens revealed he would miss his WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton due to a neck injury. After delivering the heartbreaking news, the 40-year-old spoke in an interview with Adrian Hernandez.

KO stated that the Unsanctioned Match with Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber was special. He noted that although the two had wrestled on The Grandest Stage of Them All, their bout at the Rogers Center, formerly known as the SkyDome, was probably bigger.

"That was really special. Me and Sami have had a lot of big matches. We've wrestled at WrestleMania a few times. We've been in the same match at WrestleMania, we've had a singles match at WrestleMania, that's pretty crazy. We've had pretty much every kind of match against each other in WWE, but to get to do it at the SkyDome, dare I say it was probably bigger than WrestleMania to us," stated Owens. [00:33 - 00:56]

You can check out the video below for Kevin Owens' comments:

It remains to be seen when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be back in action. With Owens set to be out of action for a while, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Zayn's return.

