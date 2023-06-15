Sami Zayn shares what his wife suddenly told him at home after last WWE show left a mark (PHOTO)

Sami Zayn had a rather hard-hitting match the last time he was on WWE TV. After this week's episode of RAW, the star's wife suddenly asked him a question at home.

Zayn faced Gunther and Ludwig while teaming up with Kevin Owens this Monday. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was up for grabs in the match, with Owens and Zayn giving it their all to ensure they came out as champions.

In the end, thanks to interference from Matt Riddle, which distracted Gunther, Kevin Owens was able to hit him with the DDT on the ramp. This left Ludwig alone and allowed the stars to retain the titles. The win came after the Blue Thunder Bomb, which assured the three-count for the champions.

Now, speaking about what happened after he went home, Sami Zayn shared what his wife had to say about a mark of the match he carried back with him. Zayn had worn a t-shirt during his match, and at one point, Gunther had stood on his back. The star shared a picture of his shirt, which had the clear imprint of the boot.

He said that his wife asked if anyone had stomped on him, to which he had given a funny reply.

"Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?! Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask?" Zayn wrote.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?!



Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask? Wife, folding laundry: did somebody stomp your back?!Me: what? Oh yeah, I wrestled Gunther. Why do you ask? https://t.co/Lnv8qm8NqD

Sami Zayn had a wholesome moment in Saudi Arabia recently before WWE Night of Champions

Being from Syria, Sami Zayn had never been able to make it to Saudi Arabia when WWE made trips there. Earlier this year, the diplomatic issues between the two countries eased, and thanks to that, Zayn could finally travel there ahead of Night of Champions.

While there, he traveled to one of the world's most holy cities, Mecca. He shared his experience there in a wholesome tweet.

"Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. لالحمدلله," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله https://t.co/z7h1am3MID

The star was also successful there, defending his tag title with Owens against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Who do you think Sami Zayn should face next after Gunther? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes