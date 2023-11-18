Sami Zayn shares worrying update ahead of WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn's latest message to the world via the X social media platform is one of concern but also one that many are relating to.

As far as storylines go, Zayn had a rough week due to how Drew McIntyre turned heel at the end of RAW. In the same episode, the 39-year-old ring veteran teamed with Seth Rollins for a DQ win over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, thanks to interference by Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

It appears Zayn may also be dealing with personal issues. The former Intercontinental Champion took to X this evening with a brief but concerning message, indicating that he could be fighting a major depressive disorder.

"Existential depression," Zayn wrote.

The latest tweet from Zayn comes after he posted another vague message on Wednesday that contained lyrics from Bob Dylan's 1965 single Subterranean Homesick Blues.

"You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows," Zayn wrote earlier this week.

Zayn is set to participate in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on November 25th. Unless the teams change due to McIntyre's heel turn, Zayn will team with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Next week's go-home RAW will see the two teams clash in a WarGames Advantage Match.

Sami Zayn reacts to Drew McIntyre's shocking heel turn on RAW

Sami Zayn addressed Drew McIntyre's heel turn during his appearance on WWE's The Bump this past Wednesday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said he can relate to how McIntyre feels after they both failed to win gold in multiple championship matches.

"Well look, to an extent I can understand where he [Drew McIntyre] is coming from. I mean, if anybody can relate it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head," he said.

Sami Zayn went on to discuss how he and McIntyre are different, which top WWE Superstar could be to blame for McIntyre's issues and more. Those comments can be found here.

What do you think of Sami Zayn's current run in WWE? Would you like to see heel Sami return? Sound off in the comments below!

