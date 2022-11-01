Sami Zayn speaks on The Bloodline breaking character; doesn't want to overdo bits like "Ucey" on WWE SmackDown segment

Sami Zayn has commented on trying to get The Bloodline to break character on WWE programming.

The Honorary Uce has always been one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster. But as part of Roman Reigns' faction recently, he has just taken it to a whole other level.

In a clip posted to the WWE on BT Sport account, Zayn said that he had gone the extra mile every now and then to get them to crack. However, he is mindful of not overdoing it:

"I’ll admit, once or twice, I’m going out of my way to try and get them to crack. Generally, that’s something you have to tread cautiously because if you overdo that, it becomes…you’re just not being professional. Little bits are good, but like anything else, it can be redundant if it’s overdone or if you’re not taking it seriously enough." (h/t WrestleTalk)

Zayn also clapped back at critics of The Bloodline breaking character on WWE TV recently. He explained that the entire faction has a "real-life chemistry" and that they have "always gotten along splendidly."

Sami Zayn on injecting a breath of fresh air to The Bloodline in WWE

The Honorary Uce went on to detail how his character had a different dynamic than everyone else in the group:

“We are still trying to tell a story. In a weird way, it kind of works for the story because it’s a different character bringing this lightness to an otherwise serious group. The reason it works is because it is art [imitating] life and fitting into the story we’re trying to tell."

Sami Zayn even explained how he was the perfect member to do it:

"Otherwise, it would just be completely out of place, if that makes sense. If it was Roman and the Usos talking, and they were cracking up laughing, it wouldn’t make any sense because that’s not supposed to happen. I’m supposed to be bringing this lightness to it, so it makes some sense.” (h/t WrestleTalk)

Following the very "Ucey" segment on SmackDown this past week, there can be no denying that Sami Zayn and The Bloodline are one of the best things going in wrestling.

