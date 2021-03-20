Sami Zayn rekindles longtime feud on SmackDown

Sami Zayn is convinced that someone in WWE is conspiring against him. This has become such an obsession for The Great Liberator that he's filming a documentary to expose those who plot against him.

It seems Sami Zayn has identified one such conspirator on this week's episode of SmackDown. It's none other than his former rival and best friend Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn was booked to face King Corbin in the "least anticipated" match in the history of SmackDown this week. Zayn had his friend Owens sit ringside so that he could see firsthand the injustices that Zayn was suffering. However, all KO saw was nothing but a fair match and great officiating.

King Corbin would win the match in spite of Sami Zayn's questionable moves. Devastated by the loss, Zayn sought some support from Owens, who had none to offer. This infuriated Zayn who then proceeded to attack KO.

The WWE Universe can expect Kevin Owens to address Sami Zayn's actions soon, since Owens is not one to sit silently and take a beating. It looks like the duo could rekindle their legendary feud that began way back during their time on NXT.

Sami Zayn wants Logan Paul's opinion on his documentary

The fact that Sami Zayn has a documentary in the making is old news. The former Intercontinental Champion has employed a crew of cameramen to document the atrocities he is facing on SmackDown. It seems that The Great Liberator is so confident in the documentary that he wishes to have world-renowned YouTuber Logan Paul review it.

The two have had a few exchanges on Twitter recently, with Paul even admitting that he's okay with taking a look at the documentary.

lol okay I’ll check it out https://t.co/7tGHSSmldN — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see what Logan Paul has to say about the so called "conspiracy" against Sami Zayn. For his sake, it would be best if he agrees with The Great Liberator, unless he wants to end up at the other end of a surprise attack like Kevin Owens did.