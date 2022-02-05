Sami Zayn takes credit for "ruining" WWE SmackDown segment

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn revealed himself as the culprit behind Rick Boogs' spoiled entrance on SmackDown this week.

The latter usually plays his guitar before announcing Shinsuke Nakamura's arrival in signature fashion. However, the latest episode of SmackDown saw Boogs' guitar surprisingly on mute during the Intercontinental Champion's entrance.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to confirm that he was the one who ruined Boogs' segment. He also stated that he is going after the Intercontinental Championship. His post read:

"Btw, it was me who ruined Boogs' entrance. Now I'm coming for my IC title."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Btw it was me who ruined Boogs’ entrance.



Now I’m coming for my IC title. Btw it was me who ruined Boogs’ entrance. Now I’m coming for my IC title.

The segment eventually saw Nakamura lock horns with Jinder Mahal in a singles match. The IC Champion reigned supreme after a dominant performance while Zayn observed from the best seat in the arena.

It was also confirmed that Zayn would get his title match against Nakamura on WWE SmackDown's go-home show before Elimination Chamber 2022.

Sami Zayn's return to title picture on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn had earned an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but that feud was hijacked by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate eventually forced Zayn out of the championship feud.

Soon after that, Zayn fought his way into becoming the championship contender for the Intercontinental Championship. But he was distracted from his challenge for a long time after engaging in a feud with Jackass franchise star Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn's exchanges with Knoxville kept him occupied for almost all of January, and their feud has seemingly come to an end after the Royal Rumble. He is now prepared to turn his attention towards the Intercontinental Championship, hoping to win the title for the third time.

It is worth noting that Nakamura has not defended his title on television since September last year. While fans loved seeing Nakamura crowned as the Intercontinental Champion, they have widely criticized his title reign on SmackDown.

Will we finally see Sami Zayn dethrone Shinsuke Nakamura as the Intercontinental Champion, or will he once again fall victim to the apparent WWE "conspiracy"?

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sami Zayn as Intercontinental Champion? Yes No 2 votes so far