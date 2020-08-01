Sami Zayn takes a shot at AJ Styles' reign as Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn is one of the WWE Superstars who decided to stay at home as a precaution due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Zayn challenged Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and successfully won the title. His reign lasted 65 days before WWE stripped the title off him after he decided to stay at home. WWE then held a tournament for the vacant Intercontinental Championship which was won by AJ Styles on the June 12th episode of SmackDown, after he beat Daniel Bryan in the final.

It looks like Zayn has not been a fan of AJ Styles' title reign so far. WWE's Twitter account asked fans to rate AJ Styles' Intercontinental title reign so far and Zayn replied with an F.

AJ Styles on facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania

AJ Styles spoke to Sports Illustrated recently. During the interview, Styles was asked about facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard match. Styles said that facing The Undertaker gave him the chance to learn from one of the best:

I found out I was going to be working The Undertaker right before the Saudi show [in February]. I was like, ‘Finally, I get an opportunity to learn from a guy like The Undertaker.’ I was super excited about it. I was so jealous of guys that got to work him. For me, to be able to learn from the best, it was a blessing.

Styles also described some backstage moments from the taping of the Boneyard match, revealing how the Undertaker had to get stitches on his arm. Styles also revealed that the shoot lasted over eight hours until 4:30 in the morning:

There were definitely some crazy moments. Undertaker had to get stitches after he busted his arm open. That just added to the match, to be honest with you. Just being there and doing that particular match was awesome. And I don’t know if everyone knows how long it actually took. We started around eight o’clock, and we didn’t get finished ‘til about 4:30 in the morning.