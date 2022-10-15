Sami Zayn says it was a "privilege" to wrestle multi-time WWE Champion

Sami Zayn revealed which WWE Champion it was a privilege to face off against during his time on the main roster.

On the May 4 2015 episode of RAW, Zayn made his main roster debut after an incredibly successful run on NXT. He had the opportunity to face John Cena for the United States Championship in his hometown as part of Cena's ''open challenge.'' The former NXT Champion unfortunately failed to defeat The Leader of Cenation.

During his entrance, Zayn got injured, keeping him out of action following his debut. The Liberator managed to grow into a true WWE Superstar following his return and has become one of the most entertaining aspects of SmackDown in recent months. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Zayn praised the 16-time World Champion and said it was a privilege to face him:

"I kinda like don't even know what I feel about it, to be honest. I mean, I think back on it because it was the only time I ever wrestled [John] Cena one-on-one. So that was a privilege, especially now that [John] Cena is not with us as often anymore if at all. So, the fact that I got to mix it up with him and have that match which actually was a very good match, and the crowd was just amazing. That was of course very, very special," said Zayn. (From 13:38 to 14:06)

Zayn and Cena have encountered each other on numerous occasions as they were on the blue brand before The Leader of Cenation left for Hollywood.

John Cena was Sami Zayn's first opponent on the main roster

In 2014, Zayn joined WWE and became the heart of the black and gold brand. After winning the NXT Championship, he was betrayed by his best friend Kevin Owens.

After losing the title to his friend, he debuted on the main roster and got a shot at the US title. In 2015, Sami Zayn made his main roster debut and his first opponent was John Cena. During that year, The Leader of Cenation held the US Open Challenge, which gave an opportunity to several performers.

During Zayn's entrance, he dislocated his shoulder but continued the match. After losing to Cena, Zayn got his shoulder checked and the injury kept him out for months.

In 2016, he returned at the Royal Rumble and began feuding with Kevin Owens. Since then, Sami Zayn has been a prominent member of WWE's roster.

