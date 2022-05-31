"Thanks for keeping me in the loop" - Sami Zayn thanks Paul Heyman for appreciation

Sami Zayn recently thanked Paul Heyman after the latter confirmed that Sami was appreciated by The Bloodline.

Heyman shared a piece of artwork that depicted himself, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos as part of The Bloodline. Zayn, who has pulled out all the stops to make himself part of the dominant group, replied to claim that he was missing from the animation.

In response, Paul wrote that the picture was only for "certified members of The Bloodline", but that the former Intercontinental Champion was appreciated anyway. Zayn has now given his thanks for the acknowledgement, tweeting out:

"That’s fair enough! All I’m looking for is respect, so it’s great just to know I am appreciated. Carry on with the good work and thanks for keeping me in the loop uce"

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn

All I’m looking for is respect, so it’s great just to know I am appreciated.



Carry on with the good work and thanks for keeping me in the loop uce 🤙 Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



The Great Liberator has been hovering around the Tribal Chief and The Usos for the past few weeks on SmackDown, even coming down to the ring using the tag champs' theme music.

Sami Zayn became an honorary member of The Bloodline on last week's SmackDown

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn achieved his dream of becoming part of The Bloodline...sort of.

During the latest edition of The KO Show on the blue brand, Owens declared to Zayn that no member of the faction would come down to the ring in his support, which ended up being the case.

After the segment, the former Intercontinental Champion confronted The Usos regarding whether the group respected him or not. He then went on to ask if he could become a member of The Bloodline, to which the Tag Team Champions said that he could be an honorary member of the stable.

Young Kings Wrestling @YKWrestling #WWERAW Sami Zayn getting to team up with his cousins on primetime TV Sami Zayn getting to team up with his cousins on primetime TV 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERAW https://t.co/WHFXTJer2j

Zayn has been a heel since October 2017 after aligning himself with Kevin Owens. He has since become a "conspiracy theorist" and one of the more entertaining characters on WWE TV.

