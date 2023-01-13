Sami Zayn and Triple H helped come up with the former WWE Superstar's tag team name

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently praised Sami Zayn and Triple H for coming up with the tag team name The Revival.

Harwood signed with WWE in 2012 and began working in NXT, where he formed The Mechanics with Cash Wheeler. The team rose to prominence after defeating The New Day on their main roster debut on RAW.

The Revival defeated New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods to become the new SmackDown tag team champions at the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions.

On the third episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the multi-time Tag Team Champion delves into the beginnings of his partnership with Cash Wheeler.

The 38-year-old star said that Sami Zayn came up with the name Revival for the tag team. Zayn thought they could call themselves Tag Team Revival, but Triple H changed their name to The Revival.

"I remember coming up with it, and the person that came up with 'The Revival' was actually Sami Zayn," he said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

The former WWE Superstar recollected the story when he was in the gym at the Performance Center with Cash Wheeler. Sami Zayn was putting them over as a great tag team and one of the best tag teams he had seen working guys in a very long time.

"But he said, you know, 'This Creedence Clearwater Revival, C.C.R., you could be T.T.R., Tag Team Revival,' and I was like, 'Oh! That's a hell of an idea,' and so we thought about it, and we pitched it to Hunter, and Hunter liked it, except for he just wanted to call us 'The Revival,'" Dax Harwood added. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Triple H's creative and marketing decision put over The Revival tag team in WWE

During the same conversation, Dax Harwood stated that he was sure that it was important for WWE brand purposes to have a tag name like that.

They could have been Dash and Dawson or Cash and Dax, but they needed something to be associated with, especially if they wanted to go down as a great tag team.

It was Triple H's creative decision and marketing strategy to make the former WWE Superstars climb the ladder.

"And we needed that brand, and I think that was, again, the genius of Hunter [Triple H] is he understood The Revival is more marketable than 'Tag Team Revival.' I think 'Tag Team Revival' would have put us in a smaller box, but just The Revival could have been more marketable, and again, that's the genius of him," Dax Harwood continued. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Harwood is most well-known for his collaborations with Cash Wheeler, as they have previously held the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and AEW Tag Team Championships. Additionally, he is currently the ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Do you want to see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler return to WWE under the Triple H regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes