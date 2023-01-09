Sami Zayn tweets a four-word message after The Bloodline's loss at a WWE Live Event

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send a four-word message after The Bloodline suffered a loss at WWE Huntsville.

At the show, The Bloodline competed in an 8-man tag team match against Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes, with the babyface team emerging victorious.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn shared an incredible shot of The Bloodline from the latest WWE Live Event. He also sent a four-word message reminding the WWE Universe why the heel faction has been running the show as of late.

"Every night, every town."

Check out the tweet from Sami Zayn below:

Zayn is currently a part of The Bloodline, but in recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension within the faction.

Faction leader Roman Reigns recently went off on The Honorary Uce on SmackDown. But, he ended up apologizing to his stablemate.

Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens will rescue Sami Zayn from The Bloodline

There has been a lot of talk of The Bloodline betraying Sami Zayn, amid the faction's ongoing storyline with Kevin Owens.

Speaking in a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that The Usos could get more heat on themselves by attacking The Honorary Uce. This could lead to Owens saving Zayn and eventually challenging The Usos for the tag titles. Mantell said:

"When they finally do something to him with some heels, that would really, really get hot if they messed up Sami. I don't know if the Usos can get much hotter, but they probably could. If they do something to Sami, and Kevin makes the save, that's your point. I mean, that's what you want."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room. https://t.co/53FA4ZagTR

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Zayn will be in singles action against Owens. The two men have previously collided on numerous occasions. Still, this time, the match could have higher stakes, especially heading into Owens' next big match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

