Sami Zayn tweets an indirect message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline months after breaking away from the faction

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send an indirect message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Zayn broke away from the faction after betraying The Tribal Chief. The current Tag Team Champion hit Reigns with a steel chair as he opted to protect his best friend, Kevin Owens.

A year ago, Zayn initially approached Reigns and The Bloodline. Taking to Twitter, he reflected on the same with a four-word message.

"One year ago today," wrote Zayn.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by beating The Usos.

The win ended Jimmy and Jey's historic 662-day reign and marked the beginning of Zayn and Owens' first reign as Tag Team Champions.

Sami Zayn recently sent a message to Jey Uso

Sami Zayn has had his fair share of issues with Jey Uso, the man who he previously bonded with during his time in The Bloodline.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Zayn put Jey on notice, claiming that he finds it difficult to feel bad for The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline. He said:

"You see, that is just not right what Jey has been through. At the same time, it is hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things and then you've got to get even with him. So that is kind of where we are at now but I do feel like I'm hoping on some level that if we beat them again and we just keep doing our thing, these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart."

Zayn and Owens will face The Usos in a rematch. This will be their first title defense since winning the straps at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

