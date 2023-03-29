Sami Zayn tweets a message to The Usos after a huge brawl on Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn sent a message to The Usos after a massive brawl on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the main event of RAW between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, Zayn and Owens attacked Jimmy and Jey. The Usos tried their best to help their brother beat The American Nightmare, but that wasn't the case.

Taking to Twitter, the former Honorary Uce shared a photo from the brawl between him and Owens against The Usos.

"Brothers VS. Brothers," wrote Zayn.

Vince Russo explained his issue with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' promo on RAW

Before the brawl on the main event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens cut a promo on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the issue with the promo. He claimed not to have watched Zayn and Owens' NXT stuff.

"Maybe this is where I'm missing what everybody else is getting but that promo tonight with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens when they're talking about [how] their history started in LA and this other thing; bro, I didn't watch their NXT stuff. So, all of that I don't care about it. There's a lot of people that saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the first time on WWE television bro, a lot of people. So, if you're gonna give me that old LA story then you've got to give it to me bro, because I didn't see it man," Russo noted.

The Usos have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since last year when they defeated RK-Bro to unify the titles. A win for Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania would be their first tag title victory in WWE.

At WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline could be in danger of losing all of its championships, including Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

