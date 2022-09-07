Honorary member of The Bloodline upset at being left out of tribute montage to the faction

Sami Zayn is apparently furious over WWE leaving him out of The Bloodline's video montage.

For several weeks, Zayn has been striving hard to be part of the Bloodline. Leading up to WWE Clash at the Castle, the former Intercontinental Champion seemed to have finally joined the faction as he claimed to be an "Honorary Uce."

Though Sami Zayn was not present at Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns' faction grew stronger as Solo Sikoa shocked the world by helping the Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

With Sikoa being the latest addition to the Bloodline, the WWE on Fox Twitter account shared a montage featuring the faction highlighting Solo Sikoa's involvement in Clash at the Castle.

But the montage was missing a valuable group member, Sami Zayn. The honorary Uce seemingly took offense to it and shared his frustration with a three-letter message.

"wtf," Sami Zayn tweeted

Fans react to Sami Zayn being left out of the Bloodline montage

Fans sided with Zayn and felt the Tribal Chief and WWE disrespected the honorary Uce.

Cody Allen🇺🇦 @c0dy_allen @SamiZayn Are you just gonna take this Sami? The disrespect is immense! Clearly Roman doesn’t appreciate you! @SamiZayn Are you just gonna take this Sami? The disrespect is immense! Clearly Roman doesn’t appreciate you!

Some fans told Zayn that the faction does not need him and it is better if he joins forces with Kevin Owens.

D. R. @craziscorpio69 @SamiZayn Bruh Kevin tried to tell you... Your not even part of the montage... We need Kevin and Sami.. Go for the gold. Get them tag titles @SamiZayn Bruh Kevin tried to tell you... Your not even part of the montage... We need Kevin and Sami.. Go for the gold. Get them tag titles

Some fans pointed out that WWE's corporate team created the montage, and Reigns should not be blamed.

Tej Kaloe @TejpaulKaloe

It is corporate.

What do they know?

We all know you're his favorite. @SamiZayn The promo is not the word of your chief.It is corporate.What do they know?We all know you're his favorite. @SamiZayn The promo is not the word of your chief.It is corporate. What do they know?We all know you're his favorite.

Some tried to console Zayn by revealing that he was, in fact, in the montage, although for a split second.

Corps/Peau/Rate @Corps_Peau_Rate @SamiZayn Found you, they put you in the montage, so it's all good my uces!!! @SamiZayn Found you, they put you in the montage, so it's all good my uces!!! https://t.co/P17xrmHu7X

As mentioned earlier, Zayn has worked hard for weeks to join Roman Reigns' faction. Last week on RAW, Zayn was conflicted between supporting the Usos and Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn To clarify, I didn’t hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery and I didn’t want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ.



I’ve explained this to The Bloodline and the issue has been resolved. Friday’s championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you. To clarify, I didn’t hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery and I didn’t want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ.I’ve explained this to The Bloodline and the issue has been resolved. Friday’s championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you.

Although Zayn claims all issues have been resolved, there has been no reaction from Reigns or The Usos. Maybe we will get a confirmation on SmackDown regarding Zayn's current status with the Bloodline.

Do you think Sami Zayn will remain a part of the faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

