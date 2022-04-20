Sami Zayn recalls using the same move from a concert fistfight against former WWE Champion

Sami Zayn has recalled a fistfight he had in 2005 and compared it to a picture of him poking Drew McIntyre in the eye during their SmackDown match last week.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Zayn faced off against McIntyre for the second week in a row. Just like the week before, the former Intercontinental Champion forfeited the match by running away through the crowd.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I actually used this exact move in a fistfight at a White Stripes concert in Blackpool England in 2005. I actually used this exact move in a fistfight at a White Stripes concert in Blackpool England in 2005. https://t.co/rlFeA9WRoo

The spot came when the referee was trying to get The Scottish Warrior away from the Great Liberator, who was on the ropes. Zayn took advantage of the ref's distraction and poked his opponent in the eyes.

Giving more details about the 2005 fistfight while replying to the original tweet, he said -

"A great footnote to this story: as we were being pulled apart I got into a screaming match with one of his friends and when I looked back, Super Dragon, who had not seen the earlier part of the fight, had jumped in and ALSO had his thumbs in the guy’s eyes. I couldn’t believe it."

The man mentioned in the quote, Super Dragon, is a wrestler who made sporadic appearances in WCW. He is best known as the founder of famed independent wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), where many of today's stars in WWE and AEW have wrestled.

Sami Zayn will take on Drew McIntyre in a lumberjack match on next week's SmackDown

WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed that Sami Zayn will go up against Drew McIntyre for the third week in a row next week. But the upcoming match will be a lumberjack match to prevent the former Intercontiental Champion from escaping his opponent.

For the past two weeks, Zayn has been losing his match against McIntyre via countout as he runs away through the crowd. During a pre-match promo on last week's episode of the blue brand, the former NXT Champion chalked up his escape to him being a "master strategist."

WWE seems to be pushing the story that The Underdog From the Underground is afraid to lose a match after his high-profile loss to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

What are your thoughts on this story? Do you think Sami Zayn has another trick up his sleeve for his match next week? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

