"Heartless people with no empathy" - Sami Zayn visits Johnny Knoxville's hometown

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has some choice words for the people of Johnny Knoxville's hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The duo will face each other at WrestleMania 38, following a rivalry that began in January. Knoxville entered the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was eliminated by Zayn. The star then cost Zayn the Intercontinental Championship following a war of words on social media and even released Sami's phone number to the public.

Sami Zayn is on a mission to upstage the Jackass star, which led him to Knoxville, Tennessee. He took to the streets to get opinions on the former MTV mainstay.

In a video posted to Twitter, Zayn explains to a woman in the street that Knoxville ruined his life. The latter had minimal sympathy for him, prompting a humorous caption from the Canadian superstar.

"Not surprised this is Johnny Knoxville’s hometown. Heartless people with no empathy," Zayn said

Sami Zayn claims the people of Knoxville are "covering for" the Jackass star

Zayn then took to Twitter with another post claiming that the people of Knoxville, Tennessee, are actually covering for Johnny Knoxville.

He asked a bystander what she thought of the Jackass star. However, the woman had little knowledge of him or his career, prompting the following caption from the WWE star:

"Another day talking to people out on the streets of Johnny Knoxville’s hometown of Knoxville, TN. I’m starting to think people here are covering for him as no one seems to have any stories about him. It seems very suspicious!"

I’m starting to think people here are covering for him as no one seems to have any stories about him.

