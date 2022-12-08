Sami Zayn volunteers to host a legendary TV show

Sami Zayn seemingly has the desire to be an international talent outside of professional wrestling.

The SmackDown Superstar is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of WWE right now, and there's no denying that Zayn has some incredible crossover potential if the company would allow it.

The Great British Bake Off is one of the most popular television series in the United Kingdom and has been going strong with BBC studios for well over a decade. The show will soon return for its fourteenth season in 2023.

When it was announced by BBC News in the United Kingdom that long-time host Matt Lucas is stepping down from the position, The Honorary Uce swooped in to toss his name in the hat to host the show on social media. Tweeting out:

"Where do I apply?" Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Has Solo Sikoa been colder to Sami Zayn and The Bloodline in recent weeks?

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Sami Zayn finally gained the acceptance of Main Event Jey Uso as he helped The Bloodline secure the victory in the main event of the premium live event.

But has The Honorary Uce somehow lost the support of Solo Sikoa in the process?

In recent months, Sikoa has been vocal about his support for Zayn as part of The Bloodline, but since Survivor Series, something has changed.

Sikoa has declined to be involved in Bloodline group hugs with his brothers and Zayn on multiple occasions and is seemingly distancing himself from the rest of the group.

Is Solo Sikoa planning for something separate from The Bloodline in the future? We'll find out soon enough.

