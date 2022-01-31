Sami Zayn pitched plan for WrestleMania 38 ladder match against a released WWE Superstar 

Sami Zayn has revealed that he wanted to face Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 38 in a ladder match before the veteran star's release.

Zayn grew up idolizing Jeff Hardy and was eager to secure a cherished WrestleMania match against the Charismatic Enigma. Sadly for the SmackDown Superstar, his grand plans had to be nixed following Jeff Hardy's unforeseen WWE release.

The former Intercontinental Champion was a guest on Les anti-pods de la Lutte by TVA Sports, and he opened up about the creative pitch he made to the writers. He shared his pitch for a potential storyline with Jeff Hardy:

"I had spoken with creative about a storyline with Jeff Hardy," Zayn said. "Jeff was one of my heroes when I was a teenager. He was one of my biggest inspirations when I started. My idea was to have a ladder match against him at WrestleMania. I had a big storyline planned in my head, but unfortunately, two weeks after speaking with creative about it, he was fired."

Sami Zayn is a happy man after re-signing with WWE

Sami Zayn might not have gotten his WrestleMania dream match, but he recently extended his contract with WWE after a sustained run on TV.

He also spoke about his future in the company and was glad that he had the management's confidence. Zayn is satisfied with his work thus far and felt that penning a new deal with WWE was the best decision for his career:

"I feel that the company has confidence in me. They often use me in talking segments. I think I do a good job, and I find that the company recognizes my work. And that's why I'm always in a storyline. Maybe that's why some talents weren't happy because they think they never had an opportunity. I really can't say that. I get lots of them, and that's why I'm really happy," admitted Zayn. (H/T Pat Laprade)

Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy would have been a potential 'Match of the Night' candidate had it come together for WrestleMania 38. Both men have the caliber to steal the show, however, it was the fans that were robbed off a great match instead.

