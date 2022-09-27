"You are insulting the entire Bloodline" - Sami Zayn warns WWE Superstar after RAW

Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles with the help of The Bloodline tonight on WWE RAW and delivered a warning to him after the match.

Solo Sikoa accompanied Sami to the ring for the match. Finn Balor once again tried to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day on tonight's WWE RAW and suggested that they accompany The Phenomenal One to the ring. AJ declined and said that he would watch his own back.

Sikoa interfered in the match and planted Styles with Uranage. Sami followed it up with a Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory. Judgment Day attacked AJ after the bout, and Finn Balor threatened to hit him with a con-chair-to but stopped mid-way.

Kevin Patrick interviewed Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa on RAW Talk tonight. The Great Liberator mocked AJ Styles for poking fun at him on social media leading up to the match. Sami added that they accomplished their goal of teaching AJ Styles a lesson and referred to Solo Sikoa as the enforcer of The Bloodline.

"This is supposed to be an adult, he [AJ] goes on Twitter, takes a shot at me, and calls the shirt pathetic. So yeah, you are not just insulting the shirt, you are not just insulting Sami Zayn, you are insulting the entire Bloodline when you do that. We did not want to be here tonight. I had tickets to go see Ringo Starr in Montreal actually," Zayn said. [01:07 - 01:24]

The Bloodline did not want to be on WWE RAW tonight

During the interview on RAW Talk, The Bloodline members were asked if they received any messages from The Head of the Table before Sami's match, and they both declined.

He added that Roman Reigns didn't need to say anything because they are family now.

"Roman didn't need to say anything because some things don't need to be said when it comes to family. This is family, we understand what needs to be done and when it needs to be done. We knew tonight that business needed to be taken care of and that business was teaching AJ Styles a lesson," Zayn added. [00:17 - 00:35]

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will be in action on WWE SmackDown this week against Ricochet and Madcap Moss. It will be interesting to see if any members of The Bloodline join them ringside for the match.

