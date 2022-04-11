Sami Zayn on WWE Hall of Famer loving his early promo work

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has revealed that the late great Dusty Rhodes loved his early promo work at the start of his WWE career.

Like many superstars of today, after signing in 2013, Zayn spent some time in WWE's developmental system so he could learn the company's style. During this period, he worked with many respected veterans and legends.

One of the lead coaches for promo classes in 2013 was Dusty Rhodes, who aided Zayn in finding his voice as a WWE Superstar. During an appearance on the Out Of Character podcast, Zayn revealed he was afraid to deliver promos in front of Rhodes due to the latter's expertise as a great talker.

"When I first came to WWE and Dusty Rhodes, the late-great Dusty Rhodes, one of the things that he loved about me, which is what I was afraid of because Dusty Rhodes one of the greatest talkers of all time, is your promo coach, and up until that point, even though I've been wrestling a good 10-11 years, talking wasn't my thing in my past life," said Zayn. "But when I first started talking and doing these promo classes, he loved it." (2:40 to 3:27)

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast Dusty Rhodes with what has to be his best WWF promo. Dusty Rhodes with what has to be his best WWF promo. https://t.co/riesxdzcQd

Zayn went on to recall how Rhodes loved the way that he delivered his promos, as the young star was showcasing the real version of himself.

"I thought I was being too, I don't want to say subdued but talking the way I'm talking to you now," Zayn continued. "He's like, 'No, that's how we come from now and so natural. You don't want to feel like you're screaming, you're cutting an 80s promo. Those days are done. This is the real you baby. That's what we want.' And that's exactly it. So I think I've always from the moment he said that I locked in, I'm like, oh, people like that." (3:28 to 3:58)

Much like he did for his son, Cody Rhodes and numerous other stars, Dusty had a huge influence over Sami Zayn's promos and in-ring style, which is clear for all to see.

Dusty Rhodes made Sami Zayn laugh

Like the rest of the wrestling world, Sami was heartbroken in 2015 after Dusty Rhodes passed away. To fans, he was an iconic wrestler, but to Sami and many of WWE's current talent, he was their teacher and friend.

After Rhodes' passing, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dusty, as he stated that the legend was funny, even in his later years. He also commended Rhodes for being unapologetic about his greatness.

"One of my favorite things that Dusty would do that would make me laugh, was brag," wrote Zayn. "I absolutely loved it when he would brag. He was just completely unapologetic; he knew exactly how good he was, and he would tell you about it." H/T TwitLonger

WWE Network @WWENetwork



Over 30 NEW hours of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling from 1985 and 1986 is available to stream ANYTIME on demand, exclusively on #DustyRhodes #HardTimes @RicFlairNatrBoy "A COMPUTER took your place, daddy!"Over 30 NEW hours of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling from 1985 and 1986 is available to stream ANYTIME on demand, exclusively on #WWENetwork "A COMPUTER took your place, daddy!"Over 30 NEW hours of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling from 1985 and 1986 is available to stream ANYTIME on demand, exclusively on #WWENetwork! #DustyRhodes #HardTimes @RicFlairNatrBoy https://t.co/8Bee3YryGm

Dusty's passing in 2015 sent shockwaves around the entire wrestling business. Rhodes had one of the most infectious personalities in wrestling history, with the ability to deliver promos the likes of which may never be replicated.

