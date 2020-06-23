Sammy Guevara publically apologizes to Sasha Banks

Sammy Guevara expressed his remorse for 'unacceptable' comments.

Sasha Banks also spoke about the issue via a post on Twitter.

Sammy Guevara made a very distasteful comment on Sasha Banks in 2016

AEW star Sammy Guevara has openly apologized to Sasha Banks for his crude remarks on the WWE Superstar. Guevara and The Boss were in the middle of a Twitter banter regarding their respective tag teams as the latter claimed that The Boss ‘N’ Hug connection were a better team than the duo of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The member of the Inner Circle then responded by hinting that she looks like fellow WWE Superstar Ricochet in a tweet that has since been deleted. In the middle of this, a podcast from 2016 featuring Sammy Guevara resurfaced on Twitter, where he made a really crass remark about the four-time RAW Women’s Champion.

Sammy Guevara makes an apology for his crass remark on Sasha Banks

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Sammy Guevara has since apologized to Sasha Banks both personally and publically. In his recent tweet, he admitted that his comments were totally unacceptable and that Banks didn’t deserve such terrible remarks.

Banks, too, acknowledged Guevara’s apology but stated that such words have no place in the society. She also added that she hopes Sammy Guevara learns from this as remarks like the one he made adversely affects the people involved.

One can only hope that Sammy Guevara learns from this and uses it to become the best version of himself as a human being. Sammy Guevara has since been suspended without pay by AEW and will undergo sensitivity training, after which his status with the company will be re-evaluated.