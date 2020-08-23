Sammy Guevara shares image of his condition after a vicious attack by Matt Hardy

Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy have been making life difficult for each other for quite a few weeks. It all started three weeks back when Matt Hardy came out to the AEW fans and said that he wanted to be himself on screen and give back to the wrestling talent. Sammy Guevara came out and interrupted Hardy's speech, attacking him from behind.

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara broke out into a brawl. The two traded blows all around the ring. When Hardy took out a table to lay Sammy Guevara on, Guevara attacked Hardy with a steel chair, busting him wide open. Guevara proceeded to beat down on Matt Hardy, delivering a 630 Splash before officials broke them up.

Sammy Guevara's chair shot to Matt Hardy was one of the scariest botches in AEW history. After the attack, matt Hardy required over ten stitches. It was reported that Sammy Guevara had backstage heat because of the incident. According to a report, Sammy Guevara panicked at the last moment, leading to choosing the wrong chair that was placed ringside. The chair he used was much heavier than the chair that was placed for the attack.

On the following week, Matt Hardy came out and promised to exact revenge on Sammy Guevara by making him bleed on next week's show. On last night's show, Sammy Guevara walked out to the ring with posters insulting Hardy. Matt Hardy crept up on Guevara, attacking him.

The two AEW stars brawled all around the ring. Hardy first hit Guevara with a chair and tossed him off the stage on a table. Referees arrived at the scene and tried calming Hardy down while some referees helped getting Guevara backstage.

Sammy Guevara's condition following Matt Hardy's attack

Sammy Guevara has broken his silence after Matt Hardy's vicious attack following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Guevara took to Twitter to post a photo that shows the toll Matt Hardy's attack has taken on his body.

It looks like Matt Hardy lived up to his promise and made life miserable for Sammy Guevara. It seems like the two are on a collision course at AEW All Out.