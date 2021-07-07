Samoa Joe set to be special guest referee for Title Match on next week's NXT

The enforcer Samoa Joe is announced as the special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross next week.

The bout was announced following a face-off between Gargano and Kross moderated by Samoa Joe and William Regal at the NXT Great American Bash.

The feud between Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross was kicked into a new gear last week on NXT when Kross tried to run over the former NXT Champion with his car.

During the Great American Bash, NXT GM William Regal brought both men to the ring and informed them that it would be better to solve this feud before things go out of hand.

Regal made the match official for next week and also revealed Samoa Joe will be the guest referee for the title bout.

Joe has been butting heads with Kross ever since he made his return to the black and gold brand. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Champion would be able to remain non-biased next week.

Samoa Joe recently returned to NXT following his initial release from WWE

Samoa Joe is one of the most prominent superstars in the wrestling industry and his initial release from WWE came as a big surprise to everyone.

But less than two months after being let go by the company, he was brought back into NXT as a special enforcer. Joe's first interaction on return was with Karrion Cross when the Samoan submission mission interrupted the NXT Champion.

Initially offered the role of GM, Joe declined it and instead agreed to be an enforcer to allow Regal to do his job and ensure he gets the respect he deserves. However, that came with a clause that the Samoan Submission Machine cannot get physical with anyone unless provoked.

Now that he has been announced as the special guest referee, he'll be closer to the action, and given his recent interactions with Kross, there is a chance that both men could come to blows next week.

