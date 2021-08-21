Samoa Joe on Vince McMahon wanting to make changes to NXT

Two-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe is one of the most dominant superstars to ever step into a WWE ring. He joined the company in 2015 before making his move to the main roster two years later. Over the years, Joe has had memorable feuds with the likes of Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he was asked about rumors suggesting that Vince McMahon wants to make changes to NXT. Being a proud member of the black and gold brand, The Samoan Submission Machine responded by saying that NXT is always evolving and has been a "place for experimentation." He hopes it will continue to evolve in the future.

“I hope NXT is never the same as it used to be. I hope NXT is always changing and evolving and experimenting and trying new things. So much has been done in NXT, so many barriers have been crossed and so many new, amazing superstars have been introduced. It’s always been a place for experimentation, it’s always been a place for something new. I hope it continues to be that. I hope it’s never the same old NXT,” Samoa Joe said.

Samoa Joe was released by WWE as part of budget cuts in 2021 but was quickly rehired. It was reported that Triple H personally reached out to Joe, asking him to come back to NXT.

Further in the interview, Joe highlighted the importance of having good business relationships in this industry.

“I’ve established some really good business relationships, and that holds a lot of weight in my book." Joe continued, "Especially in an age where so many indie wrestlers coming up are dealing with crazy, shady promoters here and there, I’m dealing with someone who is consistent in their promises.”

Will Samoa Joe capture his third NXT Championship?

The Samoan Submission Machine returned to NXT as an enforcer to General Manager William Regal. However, his altercations with the NXT Champion Karrion Kross led to a feud between the two.

Samoa Joe is set to face Kross for the NXT title at TakeOver 36.

Joe hasn't wrestled since February 2020, so it will be interesting to see if he can shake off the ring rust and capture a record third NXT Championship.

